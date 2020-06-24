Indore: IMC employee ends life 5 days before daughter’s marriage

Indore: An IMC employee allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence in Malharganj area on Wednesday, just five days before his daughter’s marriage. No suicide note was recovered.

Malharganj police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Arvind Chouhan (39), a resident of Ram Nagar area of the city. He was posted at Rajmohalla Zone.

He was found unconscious late on Tuesday after which his family members took him to a hospital but he could not be saved. The family members told police that Arvind had consumed toilet cleaner after which his condition deteriorated.

Police said the marriage of Arvind’s daughter was fixed on June 29, and the family members were busy in the preparation. But, the family’s happiness turned into sorrow after the incident. The police are taking the statement of the family members to know the reason behind the suicide.