Indore: IMC Employee Accused Of Performing Black Magic Against Commissioner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a former OSD to the Mayor, Nikhil Kulmi, has been accused of performing black magic against municipal commissioner Harshika Singh.

The matter came to light on Wednesday at AICTSL office following which a complaint has been lodged against the accused at the Sanyogitaganj police Station and with higher officials in Bhopal.

Kulmi had cut a lemon and thrown it in front of the Municipal Commissioner's car on Tuesday afternoon. As soon as the municipal commissioner got information about this, she got the CCTV footage checked. Thereafter she immediately called a meeting and reprimanded Kulmi in front of the officials.

According to the complaint, Kulmi, cut a lemon and threw it in front of the commissioner's car on October 16 afternoon. This incident has also been witnessed by the security guards posted at the Smart City Bus Office.

According to information, Kulmi had gone to Baglamukhi Mata temple in Nalkheda along with some political people and employees on Monday morning. From there he brought some lemons after performing some rituals. Thereafter he reached the AICTSL office in the city, cut the lemon and threw it in front of the commissioner's car.

Kulmi was working as OSD to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava until the imposition of the model code of conduct on October 9, 2023, and has since been transferred to another department.

“Kulmi's actions have been captured on CCTV camera. He also admitted during interrogation that he cut the lemon and threw it them in front of the car on some person’s request. We have reported the matter to the police.”

- Harshika Singh

Municipal Commissioner (Indore Municipal Corporation)

“Kulmi was the city manager of the Deendayal Upadhyay Gareebi Upshaman Department. Besides this, he was also working as my OSD. Whatever case has come to light, it should be investigated and action should be taken as per rules. There should also be an investigation as to why the employee did this.”

- Pushyamitra Bhargav

Mayor (Indore)

