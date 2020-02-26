Indore: IMC demolishes illegally constructed three-storeyed house

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished a three-storeyed house, which was under construction in Scheme No 103 on Kesarbagh Road. The IMC razed the illegal construction with the help of two excavator machines on the orders issued by additional municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera.

IMC officer Om Prakash Goyal said that the demolished construction belongs to Ashok. He doing construction opposite to the map approved by the corporation.

IMC officer said that according to map approved, a 10 feet space to be kept at one side of the building and 5 feet of space at the back side of the building. IMC have given permission for only ground floor plus two floors but Ashok also constructed third floor, which was in violation of the approved map, said Goyal. Ashok also used 100 percent of the land for construction, which was against the approved map. Following the violations done by Ashok, IMC demolished the constructed building.