Indore: IMC demolishes dilapidated structures on Ger route

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The citizens are excited to celebrate Rangpanchami this year as Ger will be taken out on Tuesday. The administration is expecting thousands to take part.

Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday morning conducted a demolition drive of rickety buildings which lie on the Ger route. The municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had inspected the route on Friday and had found some buildings in dilapidated condition.

Building officer Vivek Jain said that on the instructions of the commissioner, the corporation took action to remove dangerous and dilapidated houses in Khajuri Bazaar. The corporation demolished a building of Nathdwara Temple Trust, the house of Ravi Kothiye, and houses of Manju Chandrakanta Shah and Anandilal Dave.



Giri family not to take out Ger this year



One of city's traditional Gers taken out by the Giri family will not be taken out this year due to the Smart City road development going on road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri Square.

Shekhar Giri, from the Giri family, said while talking to the Free Press, "This year we have decided not totake out the Ger because the Ger which we take out is massive and could not be taken out from the route which administration has suggested."

"We had requested the administration to temporary complete the work of the road from Tori Corner to Gora Kund but no efforts were made by the administration," said Giri.



Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:17 AM IST