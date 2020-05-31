Indore: IMC decides not to act against vegetable sellers as BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe fumes

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Sunday decided not to act against vegetables and fruit sellers after BJP senior leader Krishna Murari Moghe expressed his annoyance over district administration and civic authorities not listening to his repeated requests for the same.

After listing to “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP party office, MP Shankar Lalwani asked the leaders present there to take part in a meeting with district and IMC officers to push for their demands.

To this, Moghe, who was also present, gave vent to his ire saying it is useless to meet the officers as they are not paying any heed to what the BJP leaders are saying.

“For the last fortnight, I have been requesting them not to act against poor farmers who are bringing their vegetables and fruits to sell to the city, but the IMC continues to seize their produce,” Moghe said angrily.

He also said that the district administration is reluctant to lift its ban on bringing vegetables and fruits without legal permission to the city.

As Moghe expressed his annoyance, Lalwani immediately spoke to IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and district collector Mansih Singh over the issue.

Within minutes the IMC commissioner ordered civic body officials not to seize vegetables and fruits being brought to the city.

She even went on to say that if any official was found violation her order that official would have to face the music.

District administration had banned the sale of vegetables and fruits in the city on March 30 to ensure that sellers do not become carriers of coronavirus. However, the home delivery of vegetables and fruits was allowed through grocers.

The wholesale seller would purchase vegetables and fruits from the farmers and pack the same at a dedicated facility. Later, that fruit\vegetable basket would be delivered to the houses through select grocers. During this period, the civic body has seized vegetables and fruits brought for sale without permission by farmers and other people.