Indore: IMC contractors assured of payments ahead of Diwali

Indore: Contractors working for cash-starved Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday dropped the plan of going on strike after municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh assured them of making maximum possible payments ahead of Diwali.

Around 250 contractors met Singh and informed him about financial problems they are facing due to non clearance of their payments.

They informed the commissioner that they could not even pay wages to their labourers.

During the meeting, the contractors said their bills of several crores are pending with IMC for clearance and it is difficult to carry forward their on-going project due to lack of funds.

Singh told the contractors that funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore are pending with the state government. Besides, there are some other financial burdens due to which the payments got delayed.

He stated that he would ensure that each of them gets maximum possible payments against the pending bills ahead of Diwali.

He also asked the contractors to cooperate with the IMC.

Singh also informed that future payments would be made through e-NagarPalika facility started by the state government.

The contractors stated that the facility is marred by many shortcomings but Singh cleared that the government scheme had to be implemented.