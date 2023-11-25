Indore: IMC Commissioner Holds Review Meeting For Employees' Salaries

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Harshika Singh directed officials to ensure that the salaries of employees against whom any kind of disciplinary action has been taken are withheld and that they are not able to withdraw their salaries without proper authorisation. She was chairing a review meeting regarding payment of salaries and bank accounts of the IMC employees.

Additional commissioners, department heads, zonal officers and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

The commissioner directed that the attendance and details of all employees be verified for the last six months including employees who have retired or who have been laid off or whose salary payment has been put on hold for any reason whatsoever and it must be ensured that after the bank account provided by the employee is verified a verification certificate through the concerned additional commissioner is provided.

She furthe rdirected that all department heads, zonal officers and health officers should ensure that the verification certificate is mandatorily provided to the additional commissioner (Establishment) through the additional commissioner of the concerned department, after completing the proceedings by November 30.

‘All cities to have smart meters in next two years’

FP Photo

Under the Smart Meter Scheme, time-bound work is being done to install smart meters in all cities within the next two years.

The experience of installing smart meters in Indore would be shared with authorities in Jabalpur and Bhopal so that minor irritants are ironed out and consumers get a better experience.

Principal secretary of Madhya Pradesh Energy Department, Sanjay Dubey, said this while addressing a review meeting of Smart Meter Scheme on Friday in the auditorium of West Discom at Polo Ground, Indore.

He said that the Smart Meter Scheme was first implemented in Indore, and directed that preparations should be made to implement a prepaid bill system in government offices here in the next three months.

The reports presented on this occasion included consumer load, power factor discount, data on time of power supply, calculation of correct load of consumers about the transformer, quality power supply, increase in consumer satisfaction and reduction in complaints, bills based on current consumption and others were presented.