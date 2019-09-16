Indore: IMC collects Rs 18 crore as tax dues

Indore: The cash-strapped Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) saw currency notes flooding its counters during Lok Adalat organised on Saturday. It collected more than Rs 18 crore as pending property tax and water cess through settlement

Braving rainfall, people in large number visited IMC counters and paid pending tax dues. The civic body raked in over Rs 18 crore in single day. People also got discount on surcharge for clearing their dues. It was highest collection at Lok Adalat by IMC so far.