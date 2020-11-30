Indore: IMC boss Pratibha Pal gets cracking on green waste composting

Indore: In a bid to achieve 7-stars and to bag the tag of India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan -2021, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal took a review meeting on Monday of building officers and building inspectors to know about in-house composting of green waste done in hotels, gardens, restaurants, townships and other such places.



IMC commissioner Pal learned about the current position of composting pits in these places. She instructed officials to monitor the pits and assure that all repairing work and other assignments should be done. She ordered officials that manure should be developed in the listed places.



She also instructed NGO teams to keep a watch on the composting work and assure that no green waste should be dumped in the garbage collection van from such places. She said in the meeting that all the green waste should get collected in the composting pits.



Earlier, Commissioner Pal instructed IMC officers to run a survey in the townships and other places about the quantity of wet garbage obtained there, methods used by them for composting garbage, total number of families living in township, number of pits and to gather other data.