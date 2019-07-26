Indore: IMC begins demolition of another hostel

Indore: A day after knocking down two illegal hostels at Sarvanand Nagar, Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday started demolition drive another illegal hostel at Bhrampuri Colony.

A removal gang armed with poclain and JCB machines reached the Bhrampuri Colony and started the demolition of the five-storey structure constructed in violation of norms.

“We on Thursday demolished the walls of the building using hammers and poclain machines. On Friday, we will pull down the entire building,” said removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan.

The IMC will use drill machines to weaken fourth and fifth floor of the building and then using hammer to topple them as polcain would not reach till that height. Then from ground to third floor the poclain will pull down the structure.