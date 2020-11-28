Indore: IMC allots flats to the residents of South Toda

Indore: IMC allotted 282 flats to the residents of South Toda area who were having houses near the Saraswati River on Saturday. The IMC had demolished the houses of these people for the ongoing riverfront development work. The IMC officials said that an allotment programme was organised at Ravindra Natya Grah to allot the houses. Officials said that the houses are allotted in the eight-storey building with two lifts in it. There is also a garden on the campus as well as a community hall.