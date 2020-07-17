Indore: IMC aims at five zero-waste wards

Indore: IMC will work in five wards - 4, 32, 47, 66 and 73, to make them as zero waste wards, officials said on Friday.

IMC officials said that keeping in view of the cleanliness as well as the basic facilities of citizens such as proper roads, footpaths, sewer lines, water lines, street lights, gardens and others in zero waste wards will be checked and the work will be done in improving the weak points. The work will be done for three months in the 5 wards. After that the wards will be declared as a zero waste ward if it meets all the criteria.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the divisional commissioner and corporation administrator Dr Pawan Sharma declared a competition between the wards in which the ward which will complete the protocols first, will be awarded with Rs 1 crore by which more development will be done in the ward. The wards which will come second and third will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. Also, 80 per cent discount will be provided to the building owners, institutes, business establishments of the winner ward in garbage transportation.