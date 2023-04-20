Indore: IMA’s MPL begins on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) launched its Management Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday. On this occasion, trophy of MPL was unveiled. The matches of MPL will begin on Thursday and final will be held on April 29.

The inauguration ceremony of Central India’s 1st MPL was held on Wednesday at Daly College Business School. CA Ishani Maheshwari welcomed all the guests and participants, who formally rolled out MPL by lighting the lamp. CA Navin Khandewal, vice president of IMA, gave an introduction about MPL to the audience including about the colleges participating in MPL, team mentors and college dignitaries.

The trophy unveiling ceremony was done by the MPL teams and their mentors along with the dignitaries present. DR. Subodh Shrivastava, CEO, iNTRED Services Pvt. Ltd and an active member of IMA laid down the rules & regulations and MPL schedule for the participants.

To make things interesting and transparent chits were pulled out for the selection of MPL college venues and topics of the competitions. The participants along with the faculties present were really excited to be the part of Management Premiere League (MPL) which will start with Round 1 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (day 1) and Friday, April 21, 2023 (day 2); Round 2 on Tuesday, April 24, 2023 (day 1) and Wednesday, April 25, 2023 (day 2) at different college venues and the Grand Finale on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The team mentors are Distil Education & Technology Pvt. Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., BMW Munich Motorrad Indore (Mandhan Motors Pvt. Ltd.), Qsol Software Pvt. Ltd., Excelerate- A Venture by Globalshala Education Pvt. Ltd., Prakash Asphalting & Toll Highways (India) Pvt. Ltd., Youvah, Bookzy, Offi Story, Soumya Vehicles, Shreemaya Groups, Dream Bakes and The Ground Baking Co.