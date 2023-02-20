Indore: IMA organises session on infectious diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the fluctuation in temperature, cases of seasonal diseases have been increasing and doctors have warned people to remain on alert.

“People should not be negligent in case of any kind of fever or prolonged cough as infection of TB is also increasing now,” the doctors said during the seminar under ‘Swasth Indore’, organised by the Indore branch of the Indian Medical Association.

Dr Vallabh Mundra, senior pulmonologist in his address talked about various complex dimensions, causes, diagnosis and treatment of cough. He also answered the queries of doctors.

Dr Dilip Balani shared a number of cases during his session on infectious cases of fever. Different and rare cases of malaria, typhoid and dengue were also discussed.

More than 65 doctors were present in the programme. The doctors also suggested that clinical meetings should be organised continuously on such subjects related to common diseases.

