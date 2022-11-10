Indore: IMA-MSN writes against delay in MBBS results, evaluation anomalies

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the ordeal of MBBS students due to the delay in exam results, the Indian Medical Association-Medical Student Network-MP dashed off a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) to take immediate action in the matter.

The IMA’s medical student wing also raised the issues of anomalies in exam results and also appealed to the university to start re-evaluation.

“A large number of students of the first profession (prof.) failed in most of the medical colleges in the state. University had released the results of the first prof. examination six months after the exam as they took the exam in April. Moreover, the results were released in three instalments but many meritorious students failed in the exams across the state while the results of many students are still pending,” Dr Asif Lala, state president of IMA-MSN said.

Similarly, exams of second-year students were conducted in June but their results have not been declared yet.

“Moreover, final year exam dates have been declared by the university but results of the third year exam have not been declared yet,” Dr Lala said.

He added that the university has put the career of many students at stake. “Many students failed in the first prof. exam due to poor or non-evaluation by the university. We will intensify our protest if no action is taken by the officials to help students,” he said.

Re-totalling result pending for 20 days

Along with other students in medical colleges across the state, as many as 68 students of the first prof. failed mainly in three subjects including 28 in anatomy, 28 in physiology, and 12 in biochemistry.

“We have applied for re-totalling but its result is also pending for last 20 days. The officials in the university claimed that the results would be declared any time between a week and a month,” a student said.

'Will release pending results soon'

“There are only about 50 students across the state whose results are pending with the university. These are pending due to an error in writing the enrolment number in the answer sheets and OMR sheets. We are verifying the answer sheets one by one and will release the pending results soon.”

Dr Sachin Kuchya

Exam Controller, MPMSU