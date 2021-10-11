Indore: IMA, MGM Medical College take out rally to mark World Mental Health Day

​Indore

Indian Medical Association-Indore Chapter and Psychiatry Department of MGM Medical College organised an awareness rally over mental health issues to observe World Mental Health Day, on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from MGM Medical College to Super Speciality Hospital in which doctors, social activists, and students participated with the placards about awareness on mental disease.

President of IMA Dr Sumit Shukla said, “The rally was taken out to mark Mental Health Day and to spread awareness among people about the mental health diseases with a message to not avoid even episodes of anxiety and to meet the psychiatrist.”

He said that an awareness programme was also organised under the guidance of HoD of Psychiatry Department Dr VS Pal and assistant professor Dr Rahul Mathur.

Book on mental health launched

A book on mental health ‘Kaise Rakhe Man Ko Swasthya’ written by psychiatrist and pro-vice chancellor of Malwanchal University Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan was launched on World Mental Health.

The book was launched by BJP leader and poet Satyanarayan Sattan and chairman of Index Group Suresh Singh Bhadouriya.

“Over 13.9 percent people across the world are suffering from mental disorders including 5.6 percent people under depression and mental stress. Many hormonal changes take place in the body when a man suffers from mental health which leads to other diseases,” Dr Razdan said adding “It is important to talk to the loved ones about issues and family members must know how to address such cases to save people from mental disorder.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:47 AM IST