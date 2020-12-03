Indore: IMA Indore joins strike-call by the national body against 'Mixopathy'

Indore: Responding to the call of their national body, Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter has also announced to go on the 12-hour strike against ‘Mixopathy’ on December 11.

Moreover, the members will also stage a demonstration against the same on December 8, prior to going on strike.

All doctors practicing modern medicine would withdraw non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11 in protest against a Central Council of Indian Medicine notification which authorised post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures.

“We will strike work for 12 hours except for emergency services. Not only IMA, other associations including Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Junior Doctors’ Association, Government Medical Officer Association and others also supported our strike,” President of IMA Dr Satish Joshi said.

He added that the government through notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow the legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy",

Secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani said, “Government should not disturb existing system and practices or it will prove harmful for the patients.”

“The CCI has the dubious reputation of prescribing modern medicine textbooks to its students. IMA exhorts the Council to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient texts and not claim the surgical disciplines of Modern Medicine as their own. Such a deviant practice is the deformation of a statutory body,” she added.