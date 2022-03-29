Indore: ​IMA-Indore, CMHO come face to face over registration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Officials of the health department and Indian Medical Association-Indore have reached a stalemate over new registration and renewal of clinics. The members of IMA claimed that the link for the same is not working while the Chief Medical and Health Officer claimed that doctors will have to get the registration done by March 31 or will have to face the music.

According to the former vice president of IMA-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe, “Health department has asked us to get registration of our clinics under MP Clinical Establishment Act. However, the link of the same is not working due to which renewal of over 400 doctors couldn’t be done.”

He added that many doctors are getting messages for inspection of the clinics for getting registration.

“Earlier, CMHO said that no inspection would be done for registration of clinics but many doctors are getting messages of inspection which is delaying the process. The health department is not inspecting the clinics of quacks but unnecessarily created trouble for genuine doctors,” Dr Londhe said.

IMA had also collected applications of 94 doctors for registration on the assurance of CMHO but the officer asked them to opt for an online method only.

Meanwhile, CMHO Dr BS Saitya said that the link of registration is working well and doctors will have to take the registration for running clinics.

“Many doctors haven't registered even once and many avoided renewal during Covid spread. We cannot give registration to any doctor without inspection which will be done by the zonal officers of the concerned areas,” Dr Saitya said.

Some of the doctors, wishing anonymity, alleged that some zonal officers had asked for bribes from them to give the registration of the clinic. They added that they have lodged a complaint with the CMHO but it fell on deaf ears.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:33 AM IST