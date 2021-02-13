​Indore: IMA hunger strike against mixopathy​

Indore

Indian Medical As​​sociation-Indore staged a ‘Relay Hunger Strike’ On Saturday against ‘Mixopathy’ at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

Members of IMA and medical students of IMA-Medical Student Network joined the strike in which they sat on the protest from 8 am to 8 pm. Agitators joined the protest and shouted slogans against the government’s decision ​to allow mixopathy.

IMA’s national president Dr J A Jayalal also joined the protest and asked doctors from across the country to join the strike.

“We are staging demonstration not only for us but also to save patients from getting into​ trouble after ​being treated ​by those ​who don't have any degree and qualification,” Dr Jayalal said while explaining the dangers of the Centre’s new proposal to club the allopathic practice system with Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Hom​o​eopath.

IMA-Indore’s president Dr Satish Joshi said that the government through notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) ​has legalised surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy”.

He added that the government should not disturb existing systems and practices or it will prove harmful for the patients.

The government notification issued on November 20 listed 58 varieties of surgeries that postgraduate Ayurveda medical students must be practically trained to independently perform surgeries include general surgery, orthop​a​edic, ophthalmology, ENT, and dental surgeries.



Private hospitals appoint AYUSH docs for duty in wards and ICUs

While IMA protesting against ‘Mixopathy’, many private hospitals across the city appointed AYUSH docs for treating and managing patients in ICUs and wards. Many members of IMA also worked with these hospitals but IMA ​never raises its voice against this practice.