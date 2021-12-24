Indore: Illicit liquor worth Rs 3.25L seized

Mhow



Owing to the forthcoming three-tier Panchayat Election 2021, on the orders of Indore collector effective action was taken against illicit liquor at various places in Mhow by excise department officials of Mhow and Indore.

Yesterday raids were conducted at village Chordia, Jamli Talab, Bhondia Talab and other places in Mhow.

The teams carried out 12 raids and 10 cases were registered under section 34 (1) A of the Excise Act. About 100 litres of hand distilled liquor and 2000 kg of Mahua Lahan samples were destroyed on the spot.

The total market value of confiscated liquor, Mahua Lahan and material is about Rs 3.25 lakh. These actions were taken under the leadership of assistant district excise officer, Lakhan Lal Thakur.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:32 AM IST