Indore: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 8.5 Lakh Seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, strict action is being taken against bootleggers.

On Saturday under the direction of assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, the staff of excise department took action and seized a huge amount of illegal liquor and a total of 56 cases were registered.

Also, three accused were sent to jail. Officials said that illegal booze worth approximately Rs 8.50 lakh was seized which included country-made liquor - 630.36 litre, foreign liquor - 31.08 litre, and foreign beer - 63.85 litre. One two-wheeler was also seized.

Excise officials said that during night patrolling on Saturday, excise sub inspector Bhoi Mohalla circle, Manmohan Sharma, seized a total of 400 quarters of illicit country-made liquor from Sunil Solanki on Ujjain Road.

Similarly, a total of 531 quarters of country liquor were recovered by the sub inspector of Chhawni circle Rajesh Tiwari and staff during a search of the house of Sudhir Silavat of Palda Nai Basti.

The accused fled from the spot. In all, 575 quarters of country-made liquor was seized from the house of accused Renu Kashyap of Ahilya Paltan.