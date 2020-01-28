Indore: Illegal temporary shops from Patanipura to Bhamori removed

Major crackdown on temporary shops on footpaths, roads from today

In a major move, Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday will take action against people who sell goods by setting up temporary shops on footpaths and main roads.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh directed officers to carry out crackdown zone-wise and free footpaths and roads from temporary shops as they lead to traffic congestion.

The officers were told to first make an announcement giving some time to temporary shop owners to remove their belongings on their own. “If they do not adhere to instructions, their goods should be seized,” Singh said. He directed workshop incharge Manish Pandey to provide enough vehicles to removal gang to carry out the drive.

Singh also directed traffic department incharge PC Jain to draw line on roads for two-wheeler parking. The people who will park vehicles beyond that line will be fined.