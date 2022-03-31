Indore: Illegal structures of 6 goons razed under anti-mafia campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the anti-mafia drive, Indore Municipal Corporation and the district and police administrations, in a joint operation, removed illegally constructed houses in Badi Gwaltoli and Vinoba Nagar on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the houses were in the name of Parvati Bai, alias Chachi, who is involved in the illicit liquor business.

Pawan Dhiman, Raju Changiram, Raja, Shubham and Mahesh, against whom 10-15 cases were registered with the police, resided in the houses which were constructed in violation of building norms.

The demolition squad of IMC reached a 500-square-foot plot at Badi Gwaltoli and demolished a house constructed over it. Later, the squad reached Vinoba Nagar and demolished a house constructed on 2,000 square feet. On Wednesday, too, IMC had removed some portions of the same houses which were flattened on Thursday.

Pal said they had received a list of goons from the police department for demolition of their illegal structures. “We’re going to demolish illegally built houses of goons whose names are in the list,” she added.

