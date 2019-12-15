Indore: Illegal structures in basement of three buildings removed

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Sunday kick-started its drive against commercial buildings that have done illegal constructions in space meant for parking vehicles.

On the first day of its drive, the IMC removed encroachments in the basements of three buildings including a hotel and a plaza and a hospital.

“Removal drive was carried out in Treebo Daksh Residency, Meghdoot Plaza and Universal Hospital,” said removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan.

In the morning, the removal gang first reached at Treebo Daksh Residency in front of Indore Marriot and demolished structures there.

The hotel management had constructed office and store rooms in basement which is reserved for parking.

“Employees hammered down illegal structures. There was one wall which could not be brought down by hammers so JCB machine was taken into the basement of the hotel,” said Chouhan.

After that the team demolished encroachments in the basement of Meghdoot Plaza located behind Syayji Hotel. Meghdoot Plaza has encroached upon parking space and setup a furniture factory.

Finally, the team reached Universal Hospital located on Bombay Hospital service road.

The hospital management had completely utilised the space meant for parking vehicles. “There were store rooms and lab equipment in the basement. No space was there for any vehicle. We removed all the encroachments,” Chouhan added.

As commercial buildings have encroached upon space meant for parking, people are forced to park their vehicles on road obstruct vehicular movement.

Following this, the IMC had prepared a list of 355 buildings which have encroached upon parking space. In the first phase, the IMC has identified 22 buildings. Notices have been issued to them. Sources said that most of the building owners have themselves started removing encroachments whereas some have moved court for stay.