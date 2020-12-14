Indore: ​Illegal structures demolished at two places by IMC under its drive against criminals

Indore:

After a gap of two days, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), district administration and police resumed their removal drive against illegal structures ​owned by goons in the city.

The removal gang of IMC demolished illegal structures at two places amidst protest by family members of affected persons.

Armed with JCB and poc​l​ain​​ machines, the removal gang first reached Ram Nagar in Banganga area where Gulab Lucky Thakur had erected illegal structures on 450 sq ft area.

The IMC demolished the structures even as women members of the family protested.

After that the IMC team reached Khajrana area around 15 people were constructing structures in a colony being developed by Ismail Patel. The constructing activity was going on despite stay for the same by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The IMC demolished the illegal construction at the colony.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh stated that nearly 150 employees were deployed into the removal drive. He stated that two poclains and two JCB machines were also used.