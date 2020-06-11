Indore: Illegal liquor factory busted, assets worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Crime Branch Indore and Thana Khajrana busted an illegal liquor factory functional in the city at the time of liquor detention amid lockdown, to earn extra profit. Five accused were held running the fake liquor factory at home with assets accounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The accused were booked under Section 34 (1), 34 (2), 49A Excise Act and registration of Crime Act 517/20 Sections 34 (1), 34 (2), 49A Abolition Act, in Khajrana police station.
As per sources, 320 liter spirit from the accused house, 6.5 lakh country liquor filled with 69 sacks, 3,90,000 country liquor bottle stickers, 130 kg caramel Color (spice liqueur), bottle of 3,000 country quarters, hallmark with 2 lakh country liquor caps, one Mahindra car (MP 09 GG 7130) and one Eicher (MP 09 KD 1964), all accounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh, was also seized from the spot.
The labels of the liquor read "SOM DISTILLRIES PVT.LTD" MP Excise with Excise registration number C/024.
The accused had been involved in the fake business for the past one year. He used to take spirit from the ‘Ali Mewat’ hotel located at the highway side. The owner of the eateries was also arrested.
The main accused is a resident of Mandsaur. He used to supply liquor and raw material in the villages of the borders of Mandsaur and Rajasthan.
Joint proceedings of Crime Branch Indore and Police Khajrana was initiated and a probe was launched.
