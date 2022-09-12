e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Illegal houses and structures of cattle-rearers demolished

Indore: Illegal houses and structures of cattle-rearers demolished

The IMC removal squad demolished illegally built enclosures and a G+2 residential building on a 1,500 square feet plot of Dinesh Baurasi for rearing pigs in the Bada Gwaltoli area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
IMC removal squad members demolish illegal structures of cattle-rearers in the city on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation cracked the whip against people rearing cattle within the city limits. Illegal structures, including houses, of four people were demolished by the removal squad of IMC on Monday, a day after the 24-hour deadline granted to cattle-rearers for moving their cattle outside the city ended.

The IMC removal squad demolished illegally built enclosures and a G+2 residential building on a 1,500 square feet plot of Dinesh Baurasi for rearing pigs in the Bada Gwaltoli area. The removal squad demolished Baurasi’s structures amid mild protests by the affected family.

Similarly, IMC demolished the enclosures of Sandeep Baurasi and Sachin Baurasi in Bada Gwaltoli behind the Ram temple. Illegal portions of their houses for rearing pigs were also demolished.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said pig rearing in the city leads to spread of dirt and makes it inconvenient for citizens to live in. Besides, she said that their presence on the road leads to accidents, as well, so pig and cattle rearing in the city was banned.

Similarly, the removal squad demolished a three-storey building on 1,000 square feet and a cattle shelter of Anu Yadav in Shankarganj. A JCB and a Poclain machine were used to bring down the illegal structure of Yadav who had not moved his cattle outside the city despite the IMC notice.

Read Also
MP: Silver Rating of Greenco to Indore and Mhow Coaching Depot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rain lashes city, chances of moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Indore: Rain lashes city, chances of moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Indore: City to get Digital Address System; houses to have unique identification code geo-tagged for...

Indore: City to get Digital Address System; houses to have unique identification code geo-tagged for...

Indore: Road safety awareness; arrangements must be made for ensuing cricket matches

Indore: Road safety awareness; arrangements must be made for ensuing cricket matches

Indore: Illegal houses and structures of cattle-rearers demolished

Indore: Illegal houses and structures of cattle-rearers demolished

Indore: 'Only 3.3% of needed organ donated’

Indore: 'Only 3.3% of needed organ donated’