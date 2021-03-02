Indore: ​Illegal constructions razed amid protest

Indore
Constructions going on a piece of land – taking shape of a illegal colony-- were demolished by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) amidst protests, on Tuesday.
Male members of affected families indulged in pushing and shoving the IMC team members whereas female members laid down before the bulldozers giving the removal team a tough time to proceed with the demolition drive. It was only when additional police were called that the situation could be controlled.
Behind Rajrani Nagar near Regional Park, some people were developing an illegal colony. They had made a road and demarcated nearly 30 plots for sale.
Some residents of Rajrani Nagar informed IMC about it, which prompted the officials to remove the constructions.
As removal gang began to remove the fencing, families who were developing the colony reached there and protested the removal drive. They claimed that they were only doing agriculture there but cement slabs gave their game away.
The IMC officers told the people that they could get into trouble for developing a colony without permission from Town and Country Planning and IMC.
After the protest got over, the removal gang removed the fencing and slabs.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)