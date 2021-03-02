Indore: ​Illegal constructions razed amid protest

Indore​​

Constructions going on a piece of land – taking shape of a illegal colony-- were demolished by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) amidst protests​, on Tuesday.

Male members of affected families indulge​d​ in pushing and shoving ​the IMC team members ​whereas female members laid down before the bulldozers giving ​the removal team a ​tough time to proceed with ​the ​demolition drive. It was only when additional police were called ​that ​the situation could be controlled.

Behind Rajrani Nagar near Regional Park, some people were developing an illegal colony. They ​had made a road and demarc​ated ​nearly 30 plots for sale.

Some residents of Rajrani Nagar informed IMC about it​, which prompted the officials to remove the constructions.​

As removal gang began to remove ​the ​fencing, families who were developing the colon​y​ reached ​there and protested the removal drive.​ They claimed ​that they were only doing agriculture there but cement slabs gave their game away.​

The IMC officers told the people that they could get into trouble for developing ​a ​colony without permission from Town and Country Planning and IMC.

After the protest got over, the removal gang removed the fencing and slabs.