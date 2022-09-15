Indore: Ill-equipped Dayanand hospital ‘corrupts’ health dept for nod; Admin seals hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The hospital isn’t even equipped for giving stitches to any patient. How can it be allowed to perform deliveries?” was the reaction of the health department’s team that reached Dayanand Hospital on Wednesday to seal it.

The team, led by civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal and district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria, was surprised at seeing the poor state of affairs at the hospital as over 80 per cent of the medicines and drugs in the hospital were past their expiry dates. Moreover, the nurses were unable to read the names of the medicines and did not even know the use of the medicines for which they were prescribed.

“Many of the medicines had expired about a year ago but were kept in the hospital for treating patients. There was no facility for disinfecting the hospital’s operation theatre and the unit was also not up to the mark. The staff was unqualified as they couldn’t even read the names of the medicines,” Dr Goyal said.

During the inspection, the team also found that the hospital’s owner, Anil Pandey, did not have any legal degree, but was serving as a doctor there. The hospital was registered in the name of Prakash Kharate, who died in December 2021. The hospital’s registration had also expired in March 2022 and it was running without permission.

During a review of mother mortality cases at a district health committee meeting on Monday, collector Manish Singh had directed the officials to seal the hospital after finding negligence in the death of a certain Anjali Shukla after delivery. The collector had also ordered that an FIR be lodged against Pandey.

Corruption in granting of permission exposed

Not only were the poor facilities of the hospital exposed, but it also exposed the system of giving permission to unequipped private hospitals.

‘The hospital was running without any facility and putting the lives of people at stake. The process of getting permission for the hospital includes an inspection by a team of the health department; so, Dayanand Hospital exposed a corrupt system, as well,’ an official, wishing anonymity, said. ‘This negligence should also be included in the report submitted to the district collector,’ he added.