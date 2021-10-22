Indore: IIT Kanpur may offer seats to those who qualify for Int Olympiads

Indore

Those candidates who did not crack JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced entrance test, can still get into IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) directly, if they qualified for International Olympiads.

This is a route for getting direct admission to IITs without cracking the JEE Advanced entrance test. IIT Kanpur is reportedly considering offering admissions to students who have participated in internationally renowned olympiads directly based on their performance in the competition.

Students who crack International Olympiads go through rigorous preparation and selection processes, however, most often these students end up studying abroad.

IIT Kanpur is planning to retain this talent in India by offering them an alternative mode of admission.

Students qualifying for Olympiads can apply to the department of their specialised subjects, however, the decision making bodies of different departments of the IIT are yet to give their nod to the decision.

IITs have introduced an alternative mechanism based on principal agreement. However, there is no guarantee regarding the admission of these candidates. Citing this in an official statement, Nitin Saxena, chairperson of the undergraduate academic programme review committee at IIT Kanpur, informed the public.

The announcement added that numerous measures will be put into place to ensure that only the most qualified candidates get entry into the institute through this route.

IIT Bombay had allowed too

In 2018, IIT-Bombay too had allowed candidates qualifying for the international mathematics olympiad to be eligible to apply for the BSc mathematics course. The IIT had earmarked sic seats to be offered under this route.

Olympiads are niche tests that assess students based on different in-depth knowledge in a particular subject. On the other hand, while attempting JEE Advanced, students are required to answer questions on all three subjects - mathematics, chemistry, physics.

Every year, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Main results are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. For olympiads, however, only a limited few apply.

Other entrances for admissions in IITs

Apart from JEE Advanced, students can also study at IITs by cracking Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Common Admission Test (CAT), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET), Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM), Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSCEE), Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) among other entrances. IITs have also started offering degrees and certificates via online courses.

