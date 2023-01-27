Indore: IIT Indore’s satellite campus unlikely in coming session as well

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore’s proposed satellite campus in Ujjain, which was supposed to commence classes from the academic session 2022-23, is unlikely to become operational even in session 2023-24.

The brainchild of State’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav the satellite campus seems to have become a non-starter as the issue of funds is still unresolved despite the announcement of the proposed campus about one and a half years ago.

While IIT Indore, which is already having a loan of Rs 350 crore to repay, is unwilling to borrow another Rs 500 crore for setting up the satellite campus, the state government can’t fund a central government project until it gives direct benefit to MP.

In October 2011, Yadav—who is an MLA from an Assembly constituency in Ujjain—revealed that IIT Indore had planned a satellite campus in the ancient town, which is located around 50 kilometres from Indore. The then IIT Indore officiating director, Neelesh Kumar Jain, had confirmed the development, stating that the satellite campus would start with some PG courses.

Vikram Vishwavidyalaya had announced that it would provide space for a transit campus of IIT Indore until the institute’s own premises, proposed on 100 acres at an outlay of Rs 500 crore, was set up.

While the minister wanted the satellite campus from session 2022-23, IIT Indore denied borrowing the loan of Rs 500 crore for the proposed facility in Ujjain when it had Rs 350 crore loan to repay to the Centre.

As the cash strapped IIT Indore could not do it on its own, the MP government got into talks with the Union Ministry of Education for sharing the budget required for setting up the satellite campus in the ancient town.

The idea was that the institute would run skill-development programmes also from the satellite campus so that investing money by the state government in the establishment of a central institution can be justified.

Once the state’s percentage is finalised with the Centre, the proposal for funding the establishment of the satellite campus can be placed before State Cabinet for its approval, an officer in the Department of Higher Education said.

Replying to a query lately, Yadav had said the state government has already sent its recommendation to the Centre and now they are waiting for the process to get completed from the other side.

“The ball is in the Centre’s court,” he had said.

Asked if the satellite campus will come into being from next year, the minister reiterated that the Centre has to decide the matter.

IITI has to repay 10% loan amount annually

According to sources, IIT Indore has to repay 10 per cent amount on a year-wise basis to the Centre from the Rs 350 crore loan amount. According to the rules, the old IITs have to return 25 per cent of the money received as a loan from the Centre and new IITs around 10 per cent on yearly basis. Previously, the government used to give grants to the IITs, but now loan is granted to the elite institutes.

