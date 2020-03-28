Indore: IIT Indore gets grant for Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology Indore will be working on “Resource Constrained Artificial Intelligence”, one of the 10 projects, which have been approved under the Consortium project on "Development of Application oriented Artificial Intelligent Systems" from Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Dr Aruna Tiwari, associate professor in the Discipline of Computer and Science Engineering who is leading this project, said that this is the first consortium project for IIT Indore in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Under this Consortium, there are four partner institutions. IIT Indore is partnering as co-principal investigator with IIT Jodhpur & IIIT Allahabad and CSIR CEERI Pilani as chief principal investigator.

The aim of the project is to develop two technology solutions i.e. Novel optimized resource constrained implementation schemes for emerging deep learning architectures and Development of optimal edge analytics platform to facilitate embedded implementations for emerging deep learning architectures.

“The project addresses major challenges in the development of resource constrained algorithms and hardware architectures for optimizing power, bandwidth, latency, and memory for AI systems in Internet of Things (IOT) space, as IOT applications are being increasingly impacted by the infusion of AI algorithms and architectures,” said Tiwari.

The total cost of the project is Rs 2.44 crore and the timeline is 3 years.