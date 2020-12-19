Indore: IIT-I to hold 4-day lecture series on Nobel-2020

Indore: As part of its outreach programme, Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to organize a Public Lecture Series on Nobel Prizes – 2020 in different areas during December 21-24. The series comprises six expert talks by renowned personalities of the world over four days.

The talk on Nobel Prize in Physics will be delivered by Prof Somak Raychaudhury, Director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune followed by talk on Nobel Prize in Chemistry by Prof GN Sastry, Director CSIR NEIST, Jorhat.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 with one half to Roger Penrose for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 is awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, and Jennifer A Doudna University of California, Berkeley, USA for the development of a method for genome editing.

On the second day, a talk on Nobel Prize in Economics by Dr Jeevant Rampal, IIM Ahmedabad will be delivered.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel 2020 is awarded jointly to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.

Similarly, on the third day of the event, a talk will be delivered on Nobel Prize in Literature by Prof Shormistha Panja, Professor of Literature and Director of the Centre for Learning, Delhi University followed by a talk on Nobel Prize in Peace by Bishow Parajuli, Country Director, UN World Food Programme. The Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 is awarded to Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal. The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 is awarded to World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. On the last day of the event a talk on Nobel Prize in Medicine will be delivered by Prof. Saumitra Das, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, WB. This event will be very informative and fruitful to the attendees. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2020 was awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.

IIT Indore chairman Prof DB Phatak will be the Chief Guest and officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain and Dean (International Affairs and Outreach) Prof Avinash Sonawane will be the Guest of Honour for this event.