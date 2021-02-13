Indore: IIT​-​I​ ​to develop technological solutions for ​defence forces

Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going ​to ​develop technological solutions through indigenous and innovative methods for ​the ​defence ​forces.

Commandant of MCTE, Mhow, Lieutenant Ge​​neral M Unnikrishnan Nair, and IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain held a meeting on the institute campus wherein ​they discussed various methodologies to amalgamate the services with world-class facilities and the expertise of IITs. Deans and registrar of IIT Indore were also present during the discussion.

Prof Jain explained various opportunities available with the officers and the men of the services to enhance their academic and research interest. He also apprised Nair on various research works underway on the defence front. It was also proposed in the meeting that, as done in the past, IIT Indore will continue to jointly work upon the problems faced by the services and seek technological solution through indigenous and innovative methods.

Nair invited the faculties of the institute to visit MCTE and jointly work on finding solutions to their problems.