Indore: IIT-I PhD scholar dies in accident

Indore: In a tragic incident, a PhD scholar from Indian Institute of Technology-Indore was killed when a speeding truck hit him near college gate on Wednesday.

A condolence meet was organized by the college administration to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Simrol police station incharge RK Nain said the deceased identified as Shubham Kumar Payasi (25) was a resident of Devgaon village in Shahdol district.

He was staying in a rented accommodation in Armit Green Colony (Simrol). He was on his way to college when the speeding truck came from Khandwa side hit him badly. After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene.

IIT guard Rakesh Bamania informed the police that Shubham was on his bike when the truck hit him near Krishna Dhaba around 9.45 am.

Shubham received fatal head injuries and he died on the spot. Bamania noted down the truck number and immediately informed the officials of college about the incident.

Police sent the body for autopsy and informed his family members. Shubham’s maternal uncle Kamlesh Dwiwedi reached the hospital during postmortem. He informed that Shubham was only son of his parents. His father is a farmer while mother is a housewife and his younger sister is a college student.

TI Nain further said that the accused driver was driving the vehicle recklessly due to which he hit another youth on an Enfield Bullet near Chokhi Dhani on Indore Khandwa Road. The injured youth is identified as Jimmy Shukla, who was heading towards Indore from Simrol.

After receiving information about the second accident, Nain gave information on wireless set and sent head constable Himanshu and constable Vijendra to arrest the errant driver.

Later policemen of Simrol and Tejaji Nagar managed to arrest the truck driver within 20 minutes of the second accident. Jimmy is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhanwarkuan area. His statement is also being taken by the police. Police have registered two cases against the accused.

An official of IIT-I said that the college staff held a condolence meeting around 3.30 pm in the ground floor of Helium Building. No cultural activities will be held at the institute.