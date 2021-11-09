Indore: ​IIT-I inks MoU with IIM-I on Data Science and Management

Indore

IIT Indore and IIM Indore have inked an MoU to jointly offer a two-year Master of Science programme in Data Science and Management. Prof Himanshu Rai, director IIM Indore and Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating), IIT Indore signed the MoU.

Data Science and Management is a Master's Degree jointly offered by the premier science and technology institute and one of the leading business schools.

“Data, Technology, People, and Enterprise Strategy are four pillars of this Programme. Objective of the academic programme is to cultivate the much-required skills for data scientists such as big data technologies and solutions, data management skills, project management, big data analytics life cycle, and systems thinking,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

The target segment of the programme would be working executives along with fresh graduates.

Prof Jain said, "Indore is the only place in India which houses both the premier Institutes ie IIT and IIM. The thought of utilizing this opportunity was being contemplated for a long time. We had inked an MoU last year in September to share our resources and work towards joint research programmes. I am very happy the thought process has now been executed with the introduction of Master of Science programme in Data Science and Management. The course has been designed in such a way that it meets the requirement for the working executives in Data Science and Management. The content and pedagogy of the programme is designed based on inputs received from both the Institutes on market requirements. Though we are starting the program in online mode, we are very hopeful that soon it will be converted to offline mode with both the Institutes hosting the executives.”

Earlier, on Monday Nalanda Auditorium was inaugurated by Professor K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser, Government of India.

Prof Deepak B Phatak, Chairman BoG, IIT Indore and Jain were present on the occasion.

The auditorium has a capacity of around 2000 and is equipped with modern state-of-the-art audio-visual technology to host various academic and cultural events. A special seating arrangement has been made for persons with disabilities and left-hand users. The 9th convocation of IIT Indore scheduled on November 9 will be hosted in the Nalanda auditorium.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:27 AM IST