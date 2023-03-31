Indore: IISR organises trg programme for progressive soybean farmers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) organised a training programme for progressive soybean farmers. A total of 45 soy growers of Malwa and Nimar regions engaged in soy seed production of popular cultivars participated in the programme.

Dr Mrinal Kuchlan, in-charge of seed production programme, briefed about the prevailing seed production status of popular soybean varieties and emphasised on inclusion of medium to late duration soybean varieties considering the prevailing climate adversities. Dr KH Singh, director IISR addressing the farmers said that the institute is making all possible efforts for quality seed production including recently released soybean varieties through various seed production programmes. He further expressed hope that the institute would meet the demand through seed multiplication programme jointly with progressive farmers.

The institute also hosted a training programme on ‘Processing and Utilisation of Soybean for Food Uses’ for 20 FPOs belonging to Osmanabad district of Maharashtra during 27-29 March 2023 through its Agri-Businesss Incubation Centre attended by 90 farmers and farm women.

On this occasion, Dr KH Singh said that increasing the domestic utilisation of soybean will aid in fetching market rates of soybean through increased demand by the manufacturers of soy-based food industry. Towards this, the institute is making all efforts for organising various activities including skill-based training programmes under the Agri-Business Incubation Centre. During the training, information was also provided on agronomic package of practices for soybean cultivation including food grade varieties, seed production, processing and value addition by scientists Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dr BU Dupare, Dr. Neha Pandey, Dr. Manoj Shrivastava and Dr. Mrinal Kuchlan.

Dr. Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, in-charge of the IISR Incubation briefed that the institute has standardised processing techniques of soybean-based food products like soymilk, tofu, buttermilk, shrikhand, pakauda, halwa, upama and other soybean-based bakery product and the ABI centre is mentoring and incubating the agri-start ups entrepreneurs and FPOs.

