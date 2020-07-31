Indore: IIM Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management course aptitude test now on September 7

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has announced new date of aptitude test for admission to its five-year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

“The computer-based IPM AT 2020 of IIM Indore, will be conducted on September 7 (afternoon shift),” said a public note issued by the elite b-school.

The aptitude test was initially scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the institute had postponed the exam and rescheduled it on July 25.

But as coronavirus continue to play havoc, the institute had again deferred the exam stating the new date would be declared later.

Now, the institute has fixed test on September 7.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.

ABOUT EXAM:

IPM-AT is national level exam of two-hour duration. Candidates will have to answer questions in every section within 40 minutes each. The entrance exam tests the applicant’s aptitude, logical reasoning and proficiency in English and Mathematics. For every correct answer, candidates get given four marks and they lose one marks for incorrect answer. However, no marks are lost if candidates do not attempt any question.