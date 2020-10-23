Indore: IIM Indore signs MoU with University of Denver; plans to offer additional one year study at American varsity

Indore: If all goes to plan, students of the Indian Institute of Management in the association will have an option to pursue an additional year of study at University of Denver (DU) in the USA to earn a transcripted graduate certificate, along with a degree at their own institute.

IIM Indore, with respect to the same, signed an MoU with the DU, Colorado, the USA on Thursday.

The MoU signed by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Prof Mary Clark, Provost & Executive Vice-Chancellor, University of Denver aims to develop academic and educational collaboration and to encourage mutual understanding between the two institutes.

Rai noted that IIM Indore currently has collaborations with 35+ foreign universities and this is yet another effort to offer students with an opportunity to exchange ideas and do research projects at DU.

“We are planning to offer a program where IIM Indore students will have an option to pursue an additional year of study at DU to earn a transcripted graduate certificate, along with degree at our institute as well. We also look forward to provide reciprocal opportunities for faculty to teach and conduct research with international counterparts,” he said.

He noted that founded in 1864, DU is the oldest private university in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States and ranks among the top universities in the world.

Clark said, “This agreement will focus on several key initiatives supported by the Office of Internationalization, with a long-term goal of expanding collaborative initiatives to other academic units."

She added that IIM Indore has a Triple Crown accreditation—AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS; and is a top-ranking business school in India.

Prof Vivek Choudhury, Dean of Daniels College of Business at DU added, “This is a great opportunity for our business students to study abroad in India and for us to recruit students from India to the Daniels College of Business. We look forward to build a long-term partnership with IIM Indore.”

Prof Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, Vice Provost for Internationalization at DU said “through collaboration with IIM, the university will facilitate cross-campus opportunities for international education; student, staff and faculty mobility; research; student support, and international engagement which furthers the vision of our office of building competencies that connect the local to the global, cultivating critical thinking, learning, and intercultural understanding from the multiple perspectives that serious international engagement offers.”

The institutes will now team up for activities in the academic areas of joint interest; which includes the exchange of academic & administrative staff and students; conducting combined research projects and lectures.