Indore: IIM Indore sets up complex for online executive education

Indore

To enhance the learning experience of the online courses, Indian Institute of Management Indore has established a state-of-the-art Executive Education (Online) Studio Complex.

Apart from its various flagship programmes, the institute also offers numerous learning opportunities for the executives through its robustly designed courses. These include multiple customized short-term and long-term programmes, both online and offline.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai inaugurated the studios on January 11.

Rai shared the importance of education – which liberates a person from prejudices, negativity, and the feeling that things are impossible.

“However, it also liberates one from being at a particular place to receive education,” he said.

“The job of educators is to allow people to be a part of this autodidact world and enable them to get education in a democratized form. Also, he said, we have to curate education to facilitate learners to gain knowledge in a more straightforward, more accessible, and smooth manner,” he said adding that these studios would help reach more people and create asynchronous programmes.

Prof Saumya Ranjan Dash said that the establishment of these studios is yet another step taken by the institute to ensure hassle-free and smooth online learning to the participants from across the globe.

Prof Subin Sudhir noted that the studios would offer various executive education programmes, including the long-term programmes delivered by the institute in partnership with education partners.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:06 AM IST