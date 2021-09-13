Indore: IIM Indore in top 100 in FT rankings 2021

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has been listed in the Top 100 in the FT Rankings for its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) under the Masters in Management Category, with 4th rank in India and 3rd rank amongst all the IIMs.

Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore noted that the institute will be completing its 25 years in October 2021. He said, “We have been ranked in the Top 100 FT Rankings for our Post Graduate Programme in Management; and are the third amongst IIMs and the fourth business school in the nation to be listed among the top-100. We now aim to be in the Top 50 and will ensure working harder for the same.”

The FT Ranking parameters were broadly divided into Alumni Career Progress, School Diversity and International Experience & Research, which were further categorized into 21 criteria. These included number of participants enrolled, company internships, average course length, etc.

Recently, IIM Indore has also secured 6th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2021) by the Ministry of Education.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:27 PM IST