Indore: IIM Indore gets AMBA re-accreditation for five years

Indore: IIM Indore has received re-accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), a UK-base accreditation agency, for next five years, which is the maximum possible period.

“The credit for this goes to institution, which has worked tirelessly as a unit with a sense of purpose. IIM Indore is among few b-schools accredited by AMBA in India, and the 4th IIM in the country receiving this prestigious accreditation,” Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore said.

In the short span of 20 years, IIM Indore has been an innovator, being the only IIM to offer a five-year integrated programme in management, a week-end post graduate programme for working executives in Mumbai and the first IIM to offer a doctoral programme in management for working professionals. “Institute has also launched multiple virtual learning programmes for executives along with general management programme for executives,” he added.

Being India’s largest IIM in terms of number of students, IIM Indore had received this first international accreditation in 2016 for four of its full-time programmes – two-year post graduate programme in management, one-year full time residential post graduate programme in management for executives and five-year integrated programme in management (IPM, 4th and 5th Year).

“IIM Indore’s mission is to remain contextually relevant and maintain world class academic standards and international accreditation. Re-accreditation is an important affirmation of this achievement,” Rai said.

IIM Indore, which received AACSB accreditation in January this year, has become one of the few institutions with ‘Double Crown’ (two international accreditations). The institute bagged 5th rank in National Institute Ranking Framework announced by MHRD in April 2019 and placed in the 101+ band among the Indian Business Schools in the world QS rankings.