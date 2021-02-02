Indore: IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai appointed as an independent director of MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai has been appointed as independent director of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd (MPMKVVCL).

Rai took to his Twitter handle to announce the same. “Delighted to be appointed as an independent director in MPMKVVCL. Hope to contribute in strengthening the electricity sector in Madhya Pradesh," said his tweet.

MPMKVVCL, also known as Central Discom, is among three power distribution companies which are responsible for supply of electricity in the state. MPMKVVCL supplies power in districts located in central of the state.

Lately, Rai was also nominated as chairman of advisory board of B-school at Durban University of Technology. The Durban University of Technology is a University in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.