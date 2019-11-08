Indore: IIM-I signs MoU with Italian b-school for student exchange prog

Indore: With an objective to strengthen the foreign Graduate School of Businesss and contribute globally in research and education, Indian Institute of Management Indore signed an MoU with MIP Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business, Italy, on Friday.

This is the second collaboration with an institute in Italy. SDA Bocconi was the first institute.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Prof Andrea Sianesi, dean and president of the Board of Directors of MIP Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business, Milan, Italy sealed a partnership, which covers exchange of students and faculty members along with development of joint programmes in the future.

MIP Poletecnico di Milano is ranked 16th in the world, sixth in Europe and first in Italy among technical universities, according to QS World University Ranking - Engineering and Technology 2019.

“With a mission to develop socially conscious managers, leaders and entrepreneurs, IIM Indore aims to provide global exposure to students and faculty members who’re able to expand their views and thought process, adapt to global scenario and enhance their knowledge and skills to remain updated and relevant,” said Rai.

He further said IIM Indore has over 35 collaborations with 16 countries namely, Greece, New Zealand, USA, Italy, Mexico, France, Germany, Belgium, Philippines, Brazil, Austria, Sweden, Taiwan, Latvia, Finland, Nepal. “We further aim to expand the foreign collaborations and contribute significantly to research and education,” he added.

IIM Indore currently has a student exchange programme for post graduate and undergraduate participants of institute. In the academic year 2019-20, over 200 participants went for exchange programme to different countries. Every year, approximately 60 foreign students take part in IIM Indore exchange programme.