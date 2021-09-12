Indore: ​IIM-I ranked 25th best b-school in Asia in QS Global MBA Rankings

Our staff reporter

Indore

Indian Institute of Management, Indore has been ranked 25th best Asian b-school in QS Global MBA Rankings-2022. Total five Indian MBA institutions featured in the list of rankings from Asian countries.

Apart from Indore, IIM Ahmedabad (Rank#8), IIM Bangalore (Rank#10), IIM Calcutta (Rank#14), Indian School of Business Hyderabad (Rank#15) found place in the rankings for Asia.

Reacting to the rankings, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai tweeted, “Delighted to share that @IIM_I has been ranked at #25 in Asia for the Global MBA program in the QS World Rankings. The tireless efforts of entire #IIMIndore community, in line with our mission, is showing its impact. We will strive to do better in the coming years.”

The global rank of IIM Indore stood at 151 while that of IIM Ahmedabad was 46th.

