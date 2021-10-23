Indore: ​IIM-I marketing research fest kick-starts in hybrid mode

Indore

Utsaha, the Central India’s biggest marketing research fest, was kick-started in a hybrid mode at Indian Institute of Management, Indore on Friday.

Focused on the theme ‘Marketing 360’, this year’s Utsaha is witnessing active participation from over 700 participants from leading B-schools in India.

This year, the participants are going to get a golden chance of listening and interacting with some of the biggest names in media, branding, FMCG, technology and the advertising industry.

At the inaugural function, IIM Indore dean (Programmes) Prof Saumya Ranjan Dash spoke about how IIM Indore has dealt effectively with the pandemic and emerged stronger than before and has set an example for all the educational institutes.

The former associate vice-president of Zomato, Manish Bansal spoke about his experience with digital marketing giving information about the evolution of marketing in the tech-enabled digital world. In another session, PayPal’s senior product manager Hrishikesh Bhand spoke about “exemplifying global product marketing for the digital future”.

Post that, the second segment of the insightful Business Analytics and Data Visualization Workshop by Kanth (VP of Artificial Intelligence, BEPEC Solutions) was conducted. This was followed by discussions on the topic “Spotting Digital marketing trends to grow your own digital agency” by Akshay Gurnani (Co-founder and CEO at SCHBANG), marking the end of Day 1.

The second day would witness a workshop on Growth Marketing and Basics of Digital Media Marketing by Govind Chandak (business head, NSDM India). The speakers on the list include Prasad Routray, head Corporate & Alliances, Airtel Payments Bank), Ishan Bose (CMO, KreditBee), Sunder Madakshira (head of marketing, Adobe), and Ashima Pravin (global product marketing lead, Bumble).

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:07 AM IST