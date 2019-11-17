Indore: IIM-I alumni discuss entrepreneurship

Indore: The alumni of Indian Institute of Management Indore who have gathered on the institute campus for re-union – Footprints - discussed about entrepreneurship on the third day of gathering.

The third day of Footprints on Sunday took off to a sweet start with a cake cutting ceremony organised for the special occasion. In the faculty-alumni brunch that followed, conversations hit off without a beat lost. Stories and anecdotes were shared, brains stormed and advice sought.

The Annual Entrepreneurship Meet (AEM) was also held on Day 3. The third edition of the meet, organised by E-cell in association with Alumni Committee was aimed at fostering a culture of entrepreneurship in the institute.

An informal interactive session was held on Sunday afternoon with the speaker Abhijeet Singh, PGP of 2014 batch, CEO and partner in Nineten- a business wing of Endohaveli. Endohaveli is a Facebook group of 47,000 dentists.

Abhijeet is an international certified business and executive coach (Affiliated to Certified Coaches Alliance, Canada). He was joined by Dr Rahul Bisht, a dentist, and Founder of Endohaveli.

“They shared what inspired them and how they tackle the daily ordeals that one comes across as a founder. Added to that, discussion also revolved around how industry dynamics play out for the start-ups,” said IIM Indore media coordinator Ananya Mishra.