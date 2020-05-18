Indore: IG Vivek Sharma briefs officers on lockdown 4.0

IG Vivek Sharma called a meeting of all the gazetted police officers of the district at DRP Line where he discussed the implementation of Lockdown 4.0, on Monday.

He discussed putting up additional barricading at important roads and by lanes and deploying additional police force in the city.

Sharma took suggestions from all officers and told them it was their responsibility to brief their subordinates about the meeting and clear their doubts. The IG also asked the officers to take suggestions from those working on the field to ensure that lockdown 4 is successful.

Officers from the administrative wing and other departments were also present in the meeting. Issues related to inter-departmental coordination was also discussed.

Instructions given to private security agency

For the successful implementation of the lockdown, the security agencies working in the district were given instruction by the ASP Guruprasad Parashar in police control room on Monday. Reserve inspector Jai Singh Tomar, subedar Gajendra Singh Areas and the managers of security agencies were also present in the meeting.

ASP Parashar explained about the prohibitory orders and instructions issued by district magistrate for lockdown 4.0. He said that lockdown 4 is more challenging for us, so we should be more alert during our duty. Special attention should be paid to the borders of the cities and rural areas to prevent people from roaming unnecessarily. The exemptions given in this lockdown 4.0 in rural areas are restricted to those areas only and are not applicable within city limits, the ASP added