Indore: Idols gutted in fire at godown near Kanadiya Road

Indore: Idols and other goods were gutted in the fire that broke out in a godown near Kanadiya Road on Tuesday morning. However, no casualty was reported during the incident. Also, the reason for the fire could not be established so far.

According to an official of police fire brigade services, the incident took place in Som Nagar area near Kanadiya Road at around 8 am. The people of the area spotted heavy smoke from a godown and they informed the fire brigade.

The fire-fighters reached the spot quickly, but by then the flames had spread in the godown and many idols were gutted in the fire. The fire-fighters took about two hours to douse the flames completely using two tanks of water. There was no one in the godown at the time of the incident so the reason for the fire could not be known. It is believed that the incident took place due to an electric short circuit. The idols of goddess Durga were kept there in the godown.