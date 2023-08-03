 Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials

Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials

The authority is getting this swimming pool tested by FINA, an international level organisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The international standard swimming pool constructed in the sports complex at Piplyahana by the Indore Development Authority in Piplyahana is set to get completed by the month- end. Water is now being filled in this swimming pool built at a cost of more than Rs 22 crore.

The authority is getting this swimming pool tested by FINA, an international level organisation. 

More than a thousand tankers of water is required to fill this huge swimming pool. Therefore, earlier it was thought that water should be supplied through tankers, but it was not practically possible.

Read Also
Indore: VHP And Bajrang Dal Workers Protest Against Nuh Violence
article-image

That's why two borings have been dug here for water supply and additionally Narmada connection is also being taken from the corporation. 

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that the pre-bid meet will be organised for the pool. After that by August 14 the bids will be opened and agency will be appointed.

Also, it is possible that by the end of this month the pool will start for the public. At present 95 per cent of the work is completed and only final work is left which will get completed very soon. 

Read Also
MP: Cheetahs Developing Thick Coats In Anticipation Of African Winter Leading To Fatal Infections In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Students Should Pick Projects Which Cater To The Needs Of Society: Joshi

Students Should Pick Projects Which Cater To The Needs Of Society: Joshi

Indore: Commissioner Inspects MY Hospital: 8 Doctors Served Show-Cause Notice For Absence From...

Indore: Commissioner Inspects MY Hospital: 8 Doctors Served Show-Cause Notice For Absence From...

Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials

Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials

Indore: Ultra-Modern Telecom Tech To Give Safe & Secure Riding Experience To Metro Users

Indore: Ultra-Modern Telecom Tech To Give Safe & Secure Riding Experience To Metro Users

Indore: Two Years On, Colleges Still Confused About NEP-2020

Indore: Two Years On, Colleges Still Confused About NEP-2020