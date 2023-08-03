Indore: IDA To Inaugurate Swimming Pool By August End, Claim Officials | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The international standard swimming pool constructed in the sports complex at Piplyahana by the Indore Development Authority in Piplyahana is set to get completed by the month- end. Water is now being filled in this swimming pool built at a cost of more than Rs 22 crore.

The authority is getting this swimming pool tested by FINA, an international level organisation.

More than a thousand tankers of water is required to fill this huge swimming pool. Therefore, earlier it was thought that water should be supplied through tankers, but it was not practically possible.

Read Also Indore: VHP And Bajrang Dal Workers Protest Against Nuh Violence

That's why two borings have been dug here for water supply and additionally Narmada connection is also being taken from the corporation.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that the pre-bid meet will be organised for the pool. After that by August 14 the bids will be opened and agency will be appointed.

Also, it is possible that by the end of this month the pool will start for the public. At present 95 per cent of the work is completed and only final work is left which will get completed very soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)